Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch when the Miami Heat (44-38) and the Boston Celtics (57-25) play at FTX Arena on Tuesday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23

Tuesday, May 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Sunday, the Heat knocked off the Celtics 128-102, led by Gabe Vincent with 29 points (plus three assists and two rebounds). Tatum was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 14 points, and he chipped in two assists and 10 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gabe Vincent 29 2 3 1 1 6 Duncan Robinson 22 2 4 0 0 5 Caleb Martin 18 3 4 1 0 4

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces his team in both points (20.4) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also averages 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler puts up a team-high 5.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Max Strus puts up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24.3 6.5 5.3 2.1 0.9 0.6 Bam Adebayo 18.7 9.6 3.9 0.8 0.6 0 Kyle Lowry 10.5 3.2 4.8 1.1 1 1.6 Gabe Vincent 13.7 1.8 3.9 1.1 0.2 2.5 Caleb Martin 12.3 4.5 1.6 0.8 0.4 2

