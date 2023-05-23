The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 216.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • In 47 of 82 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points.
  • Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its matchups this year, 2.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 35 (62.5%) of those contests.
  • This season, Miami has won 33 of its 54 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 47 57.3% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6
Celtics 62 75.6% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Heat have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
  • At home, Miami has a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).
  • The Heat average 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
  • Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Heat and Celtics Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 19-39 41-41
Celtics 45-37 7-1 43-39

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Heat Celtics
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 117.9
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
17-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 40-21
26-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 49-12
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
26-39
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-8
39-26
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-5

