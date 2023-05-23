Heat vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|216.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- In 47 of 82 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points.
- Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its matchups this year, 2.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 35 (62.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Miami has won 33 of its 54 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|47
|57.3%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
|Celtics
|62
|75.6%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Heat have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- At home, Miami has a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).
- The Heat average 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
- Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|19-39
|41-41
|Celtics
|45-37
|7-1
|43-39
Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Heat
|Celtics
|109.5
|117.9
|30
|4
|17-17
|40-21
|26-8
|49-12
|109.8
|111.4
|2
|4
|26-39
|28-8
|39-26
|31-5
