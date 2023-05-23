The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics square off in a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

  • This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Celtics' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Miami shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 25-11 overall.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
  • The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are only 1.9 fewer points than the Celtics allow (111.4).
  • When Miami totals more than 111.4 points, it is 26-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • The Heat average 111.4 points per game in home games, compared to 107.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, Miami is allowing 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than when playing on the road (109.3).
  • In home games, the Heat are draining the same number of three-pointers per game as they are on the road (12). Meanwhile, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kevin Love Questionable Leg
Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee
Tyler Herro Out Hand

