How to Watch the Heat vs. Celtics: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics square off in a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Celtics' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Miami shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 25-11 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are only 1.9 fewer points than the Celtics allow (111.4).
- When Miami totals more than 111.4 points, it is 26-8.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average 111.4 points per game in home games, compared to 107.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Miami is allowing 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than when playing on the road (109.3).
- In home games, the Heat are draining the same number of three-pointers per game as they are on the road (12). Meanwhile, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (32.9%).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Love
|Questionable
|Leg
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
