The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 3-0 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)

Celtics (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (217)



The Heat have been less successful against the spread than the Celtics this season, sporting an ATS record of 30-48-4, compared to the 44-35-3 mark of the Celts.

Miami (17-35-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (30.4%) than Boston (7-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (87.5%).

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Celtics have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-4).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is putting up just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.

This season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, averaging 23.8 per game.

The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 made threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

This year, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.8% three-pointers (30.5% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.