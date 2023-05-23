Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 3-0 lead in the series.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (217)
- The Heat have been less successful against the spread than the Celtics this season, sporting an ATS record of 30-48-4, compared to the 44-35-3 mark of the Celts.
- Miami (17-35-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (30.4%) than Boston (7-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (87.5%).
- Miami and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season while the Celtics have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-4).
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is putting up just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.
- This season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, averaging 23.8 per game.
- The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 made threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
- This year, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40.8% three-pointers (30.5% of the team's baskets).
