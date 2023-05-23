Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .317.

In 25 of 36 games this season (69.4%) Ramirez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (19.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has had an RBI in 14 games this season (38.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this year (47.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 15 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings