Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Ramirez, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .317.
- In 25 of 36 games this season (69.4%) Ramirez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (19.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in 14 games this season (38.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 17 games this year (47.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|14 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (40.0%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd.
