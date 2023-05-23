Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Vincent, in his last time out, had 29 points in a 128-102 win over the Celtics.

In this piece we'll examine Vincent's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.4 13.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.8 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.9 PRA 17.5 14 19.4 PR 14.5 11.5 15.5 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.5



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics

Vincent is responsible for attempting 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 111.4 points per game.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 35 29 2 3 6 1 1 5/19/2023 40 9 2 0 1 0 2 5/17/2023 36 15 3 2 3 1 1 1/24/2023 25 7 1 3 1 0 0 12/2/2022 25 3 3 4 1 0 2 11/30/2022 19 10 0 1 2 0 1 10/21/2022 24 17 0 2 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.