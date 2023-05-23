Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Francisco Mejia (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .211 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Mejia has picked up a hit in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Mejia has had an RBI in six games this year.
- In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.207
|AVG
|.192
|.281
|OBP
|.241
|.310
|SLG
|.346
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|10/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
