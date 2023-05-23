Caleb Martin NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 23
Caleb Martin and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.
In this piece we'll examine Martin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|9.6
|12.3
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.8
|4.5
|Assists
|--
|1.6
|1.6
|PRA
|18.5
|16
|18.4
|PR
|16.5
|14.4
|16.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.2
|2.0
Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics
- Martin is responsible for taking 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.
- He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Martin's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- The Celtics concede 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Celtics have allowed 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.1 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.
Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/21/2023
|35
|18
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|5/19/2023
|32
|25
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5/17/2023
|30
|15
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1/24/2023
|11
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|26
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|24
|10
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|29
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
