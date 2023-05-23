Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (21 of 42), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 19.0% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (35.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.203
|AVG
|.180
|.319
|OBP
|.255
|.542
|SLG
|.300
|8
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|5
|24/10
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (47.6%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (33.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
