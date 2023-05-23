Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .200 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (21 of 42), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 19.0% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.6% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (35.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
.203 AVG .180
.319 OBP .255
.542 SLG .300
8 XBH 3
6 HR 1
16 RBI 5
24/10 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 21
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.253 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
