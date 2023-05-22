The Tampa Bay Rays (34-14) host the Toronto Blue Jays (25-22) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent batters. Yandy Diaz has an average of .329 (third in league) for the Rays, and Bo Bichette is sixth at .320 for the Blue Jays.

The Rays will look to Trevor Kelley (0-1) versus the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (5-2).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelley - TB (0-1, 7.50 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (5-2, 3.05 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Kelley

The Rays' Kelley will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing one hit to the New York Mets.

He has an ERA of 7.50, a 1 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.333 in four games this season.

Trevor Kelley vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays rank 13th in MLB with 214 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 50 home runs (18th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Blue Jays to go 2-for-8 with a double and two RBI in two innings this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (5-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

During nine games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.05 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .171 to opposing hitters.

Bassitt is trying for his fourth quality start in a row.

Bassitt will look to build upon a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

This season, the 34-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.05), 11th in WHIP (1.000), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.

