Sportsbooks have listed player props for Yandy Diaz, Bo Bichette and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 23 walks and 27 RBI (49 total hits).

He has a slash line of .329/.429/.611 on the season.

Diaz will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 at Yankees May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 at Yankees May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has put up 51 hits with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .304/.403/.530 so far this season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 21 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Mets May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 64 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 12 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .320/.362/.505 slash line on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 21 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Yankees May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 50 hits with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .294/.366/.482 slash line so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 18 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

