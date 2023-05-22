In the series opener on Monday, May 22, Trevor Kelley will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (34-14) as they square off against the Toronto Blue Jays (25-22), who will answer with Chris Bassitt. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Blue Jays have -110 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Kelley - TB (0-1, 7.50 ERA) vs Bassitt - TOR (5-2, 3.05 ERA)

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 31 out of the 42 games, or 73.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 31-11 (73.8%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have won in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious seven times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jays have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Toronto and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

