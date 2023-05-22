The Tampa Bay Rays will look to Josh Lowe for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 91 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .499 slugging percentage this season, putting up 185 extra-base hits.

The Rays are second in MLB with a .271 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (290 total, six per game).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .347 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.39 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.157).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Kelley (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start this season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets while giving up one hit.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Jalen Beeks Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Trevor Kelley Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Noah Syndergaard 5/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Josh Fleming Clayton Kershaw

