Monday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (34-14) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (25-22) at 6:40 PM ET on May 22. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Rays, who are favored by our model.

The Rays will call on Trevor Kelley (0-1) versus the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (5-2).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 31, or 73.8%, of those games.

This season Tampa Bay has won 31 of its 42 games, or 73.8%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 290 total runs this season.

The Rays' 3.39 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule