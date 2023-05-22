Rays vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Monday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (34-14) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (25-22) at 6:40 PM ET on May 22. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Rays, who are favored by our model.
The Rays will call on Trevor Kelley (0-1) versus the Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt (5-2).
Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Blue Jays 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Rays vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Blue Jays
|Rays vs Blue Jays Odds
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 31, or 73.8%, of those games.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 31 of its 42 games, or 73.8%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Rays have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 290 total runs this season.
- The Rays' 3.39 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Mets
|L 8-7
|Josh Fleming vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|L 3-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
|May 21
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Trevor Kelley vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Clayton Kershaw
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.