Rays vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) aim to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) on Sunday at Tropicana Field, beginning at 1:40 PM ET.
The Rays will look to Jalen Beeks (1-2) against the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (4-3).
Rays vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (4-3, 3.72 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jalen Beeks
- The Rays will send Beeks (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing one hit to the New York Mets.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.70, a 1.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.174.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta
- Peralta (4-3) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
- Peralta has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Peralta will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- The 26-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 40th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 47th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
