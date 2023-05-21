The Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) aim to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) on Sunday at Tropicana Field, beginning at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays will look to Jalen Beeks (1-2) against the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (4-3).

Rays vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (4-3, 3.72 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jalen Beeks

The Rays will send Beeks (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning while allowing one hit to the New York Mets.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.70, a 1.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.174.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (4-3) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 26-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.

Peralta has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Peralta will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

The 26-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 40th, 1.283 WHIP ranks 47th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.

