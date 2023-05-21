Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Brewers on May 21, 2023
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz and Christian Yelich are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at Tropicana Field on Sunday (first pitch at 1:40 PM ET).
Rays vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has put up 48 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.
- He's slashing .333/.436/.618 so far this season.
- Diaz hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|at Yankees
|May. 14
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|at Yankees
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 11
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Franco Stats
- Wander Franco has 15 doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 24 RBI (51 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .283/.343/.483 so far this season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 18
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has four doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .252/.331/.409 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has recorded 32 hits with four doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 23 runs.
- He has a slash line of .242/.333/.500 on the year.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 17
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 16
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 15
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
