The Tampa Bay Rays (34-13), who are trying for the series sweep, will square off with the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) on Sunday, May 21 at Tropicana Field, with Jalen Beeks pitching for the Rays and Freddy Peralta taking the mound for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (4-3, 3.72 ERA)

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Rays and Brewers matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rays (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 31 (75.6%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 28-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (84.8% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Rays have a 3-3 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 6-7 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Brewers had a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

