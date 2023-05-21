Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Freddy Peralta, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 90 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, collecting 182 extra-base hits.

The Rays have a league-leading .273 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the top offense in baseball, scoring 6.1 runs per game (286 total runs).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .347 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.33).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.148).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jalen Beeks (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets while giving up one hit.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers W 8-4 Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Jalen Beeks Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Josh Fleming Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah 5/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - Noah Syndergaard

