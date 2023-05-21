Sunday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on May 21.

The probable starters are Jalen Beeks (1-2) for the Rays and Freddy Peralta (4-3) for the Brewers.

Rays vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 31 out of the 41 games, or 75.6%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay is 28-5 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (286) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule