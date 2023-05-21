Jimmy Butler NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 21
The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, will play at 8:30 PM on Sunday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to examine Butler's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|22.9
|31.3
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.9
|7.1
|Assists
|5.5
|5.3
|5.3
|PRA
|41.5
|34.1
|43.7
|PR
|35.5
|28.8
|38.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|1.3
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Butler's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.
- The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.
- The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per game, second in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per game.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|41
|27
|8
|6
|0
|2
|3
|5/17/2023
|43
|35
|5
|7
|2
|0
|6
|12/2/2022
|35
|25
|15
|3
|0
|1
|1
|10/21/2022
|40
|18
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
