The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are slated to play on Sunday at FTX Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Jimmy Butler is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, May 21

Sunday, May 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Watch Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

The Celtics were beaten by the Heat on Friday, 111-105. Tatum scored 34 in a losing effort, while Butler led the winning team with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27 8 6 3 2 0 Caleb Martin 25 4 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 22 17 9 0 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is putting up team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is delivering 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Butler is averaging a team-leading 5.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28.3 6.6 4.9 1.9 1 0.9 Bam Adebayo 18.9 10.1 3.9 0.8 0.6 0 Kyle Lowry 10.4 3.1 4.9 1.1 1.1 1.5 Caleb Martin 11.7 5.1 1.3 0.9 0.4 1.8 Gabe Vincent 11.8 1.8 4.4 1.2 0.1 2.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.