The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) ahead of their Eastern Conference finals game 3 with the Boston Celtics (57-25) currently has two players. The playoff matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 21 from FTX Arena.

The teams square off again after the Heat took down the Celtics 111-105 on Friday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat in the win with 27 points, while Jayson Tatum had 34 in the losing effort for the Celtics.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

The Heat have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 110.7 points per contest, 1.2 more than their season average of 109.5.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4 214.5

