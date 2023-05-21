The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0. The point total for the matchup is set at 214.5.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 214.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 214.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.

Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has won three of its 12 games, or 25%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Seven of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.

This year, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).

The Heat score just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 30-32 43-39 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

