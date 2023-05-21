Heat vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0. The point total for the matchup is set at 214.5.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-3.5
|214.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 214.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.
- Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 4.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Miami has won three of its 12 games, or 25%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|52
|63.4%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- Seven of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- This year, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
- The Heat score just 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall.
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|30-32
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
