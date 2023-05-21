The Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others in this game.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (-110) 9.5 (-105) 3.5 (-143)

The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 1.9 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (-128) 5.5 (-139) 0.5 (-182)

The 28.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jimmy Butler on Sunday is 5.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (6.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-125) 3.5 (+105) 1.5 (+175) 2.5 (-118)

Max Strus' scoring average (11.5) is the same as Sunday's points prop for him.

His rebounding average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).

Strus' assists average -- 2.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's over/under (1.5).

He has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-110) 9.5 (-125) 5.5 (+120) 3.5 (+130)

The 30.1 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (30.5).

Tatum has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (-128) 5.5 (-139) 0.5 (-182)

The 23.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Sunday is 3.1 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Sunday.

He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

