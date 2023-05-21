The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and concede 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These teams average 227.4 points per game between them, 12.9 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 221.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 18.5 -110 20.4 Max Strus 11.5 -125 11.5 Gabe Vincent 10.5 -115 9.4 Caleb Martin 10.5 -130 9.6

