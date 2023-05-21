Heat vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 3 on tap.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-4)
|214.5
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-3.5)
|214.5
|-175
|+145
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-4)
|214.5
|-169
|+140
|Tipico
|Celtics (-3.5)
|213.5
|-155
|+135
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and concede 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- These teams average 227.4 points per game between them, 12.9 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 221.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-115
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|18.5
|-110
|20.4
|Max Strus
|11.5
|-125
|11.5
|Gabe Vincent
|10.5
|-115
|9.4
|Caleb Martin
|10.5
|-130
|9.6
