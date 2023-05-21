The Boston Celtics are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4)

Heat (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (214)



The Celtics have put together a 44-35-3 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

Boston (26-29-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (45.6%) than Miami (7-8) does as a 4+-point underdog (46.7%).

Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami takes 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

