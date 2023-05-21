Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Vincent put up nine points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 111-105 win versus the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a wager on Vincent's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.8 Assists 2.5 2.5 4.4 PRA -- 14 18 PR 12.5 11.5 13.6 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vincent's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 40 9 2 0 1 0 2 5/17/2023 36 15 3 2 3 1 1 1/24/2023 25 7 1 3 1 0 0 12/2/2022 25 3 3 4 1 0 2 11/30/2022 19 10 0 1 2 0 1 10/21/2022 24 17 0 2 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.