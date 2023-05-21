Gabe Vincent NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 21
Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.
If you'd like to place a wager on Vincent's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|9.4
|11.8
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.1
|1.8
|Assists
|2.5
|2.5
|4.4
|PRA
|--
|14
|18
|PR
|12.5
|11.5
|13.6
|3PM
|2.5
|1.7
|2.1
Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.
- Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Vincent's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.
- On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.
- The Celtics allow 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.
- The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|40
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5/17/2023
|36
|15
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1/24/2023
|25
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|25
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|11/30/2022
|19
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|24
|17
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
