Sunday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, May 21

Sunday, May 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Watch Tatum, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were defeated by the Heat on Friday, 111-105. Tatum scored 34 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler led the winning squad with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 34 13 8 0 0 3 Jaylen Brown 16 4 3 0 0 1 Malcolm Brogdon 13 4 2 1 2 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27 8 6 3 2 0 Caleb Martin 25 4 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 22 17 9 0 0 0

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum leads the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart paces the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo tops the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler paces the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 29.7 11.2 5.1 1.1 1.2 2.9 Jimmy Butler MIA 28.3 6.6 4.9 1.9 1 0.9 Jaylen Brown BOS 23 5.5 3.6 0.6 0.4 2.4 Bam Adebayo MIA 18.9 10.1 3.9 0.8 0.6 0 Marcus Smart BOS 14.8 3.7 5.3 0.8 0.3 1.9 Kyle Lowry MIA 10.4 3.1 4.9 1.1 1.1 1.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.