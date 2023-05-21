Caleb Martin and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 19, Martin put up 25 points in a 111-105 win against the Celtics.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Martin, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.6 11.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.1 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA 17.5 16 18.1 PR 15.5 14.4 16.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Caleb Martin's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics

Martin is responsible for taking 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Martin's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.1 assists per game.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 32 25 4 0 3 1 1 5/17/2023 30 15 4 3 3 1 2 1/24/2023 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 12/2/2022 26 10 1 0 1 0 0 11/30/2022 24 10 6 1 2 0 0 10/21/2022 29 4 7 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Martin or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.