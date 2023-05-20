The Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) will lean on Yandy Diaz when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, May 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Brewers have +170 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rays vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (5-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (4-4, 4.54 ERA)

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 30, or 75%, of those games.

The Rays have won all 10 games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (50%) in those contests.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Brewers had a record of 1-4.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Jose Siri 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

