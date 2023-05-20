A couple of hot hitters, Yandy Diaz and Christian Yelich, will be on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .272 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging six runs per game (278 total).

The Rays have a league-leading .346 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 18 average in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.31 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.154).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin (5-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eflin is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.

Eflin will try to extend an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Josh Fleming Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah

