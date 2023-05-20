How to Watch the Rays vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A couple of hot hitters, Yandy Diaz and Christian Yelich, will be on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .272 batting average leads MLB.
- Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging six runs per game (278 total).
- The Rays have a league-leading .346 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 18 average in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.31 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.154).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin (5-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Eflin is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.
- Eflin will try to extend an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|W 8-5
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Justin Verlander
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-7
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Kodai Senga
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|L 3-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tylor Megill
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Eric Lauer
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|José Berríos
|5/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Alek Manoah
