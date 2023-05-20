Eric Lauer gets the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Brewers are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-210). The total for the game has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -210 +170 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled a 30-10 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Tampa Bay has played 10 times as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Tampa Bay has played in 46 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-18-3).

The Rays have collected a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-3 13-10 14-5 19-8 27-11 6-2

