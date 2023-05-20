Saturday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) facing off at Tropicana Field (on May 20) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (5-1) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (4-4) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Rays vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rays vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have won 30, or 75%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is undefeated in 10 games this season when favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 278 runs scored this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).

Rays Schedule