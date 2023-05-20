Rays vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) facing off at Tropicana Field (on May 20) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rays.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (5-1) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (4-4) will answer the bell for the Brewers.
Rays vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Brewers Player Props
|Rays vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rays have won 30, or 75%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay is undefeated in 10 games this season when favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rays have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 278 runs scored this season.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|W 8-7
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|W 8-5
|Jalen Beeks vs Justin Verlander
|May 17
|@ Mets
|L 8-7
|Josh Fleming vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|L 3-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
|May 21
|Brewers
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.