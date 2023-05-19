On Friday, May 19 at 6:40 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) host the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) at Tropicana Field in the series opener. Shane McClanahan will get the call for the Rays, while Adrian Houser will take the mound for the Brewers.

The Brewers are +225 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-275). The contest's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (0-0, 5.19 ERA)

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 29, or 74.4%, of those games.

The Rays have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Rays went 2-4 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Brewers this season with a +225 moneyline set for this game.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

