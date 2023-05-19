The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe ready for the first of a three-game series against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .505 slugging percentage.

The Rays have a league-leading .273 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the most productive offense in MLB play, scoring 6.2 runs per game (277 total runs).

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with a .348 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.39).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.157).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan (7-0 with a 2.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season.

The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

McClanahan is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this matchup.

McClanahan has put together eight starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Yankees L 9-8 Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers - Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Freddy Peralta 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Josh Fleming Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi

