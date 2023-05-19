Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field on Friday at Tropicana Field against Shane McClanahan, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Brewers have +200 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -250 +200 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 29 of the 39 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (74.4%).

Tampa Bay has won all seven games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 71.4%.

In the 45 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-17-3).

The Rays have played four games with a set run line, and have covered each time.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 13-10 14-5 18-8 26-11 6-2

