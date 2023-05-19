Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) and Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 19.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (7-0, 2.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser.

Rays vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have won 29 out of the 39 games, or 74.4%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay is undefeated in six games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 277 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays' 3.39 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule