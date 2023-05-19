The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, match up versus the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 17, Strus posted 15 points in a 123-116 win against the Celtics.

Let's look at Strus' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.2 Assists -- 2.1 0.9 PRA 16.5 16.8 16.4 PR 15.5 14.7 15.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Max Strus has made 4.1 shots per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Strus' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the league, conceding 23.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 34 15 3 0 3 0 0 1/24/2023 37 13 7 1 3 0 2 12/2/2022 21 4 4 1 1 0 3 11/30/2022 36 23 1 2 5 0 1 10/21/2022 23 2 1 1 0 0 0

