The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 123-116 win over the Celtics (his last action) Lowry produced 15 points.

With prop bets available for Lowry, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 11.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.1 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.7 PRA 18.5 20.4 19.7 PR 14.5 15.3 15 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Kyle Lowry has made 3.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Lowry's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Celtics are 18th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league, giving up 23.1 assists per game.

The Celtics concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 28 15 3 3 3 1 1 1/24/2023 29 2 5 8 0 0 0 12/2/2022 39 20 5 4 2 0 0 11/30/2022 38 14 4 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 33 17 4 6 3 1 3

