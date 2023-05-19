Kyle Lowry NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 19
The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Lowry, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.2
|11.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|3.1
|Assists
|3.5
|5.1
|4.7
|PRA
|18.5
|20.4
|19.7
|PR
|14.5
|15.3
|15
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|1.7
Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, Kyle Lowry has made 3.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.1% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 10.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Lowry's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- On the glass, the Celtics are 18th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.
- The Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league, giving up 23.1 assists per game.
- The Celtics concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.
Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/17/2023
|28
|15
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1/24/2023
|29
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|39
|20
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|38
|14
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10/21/2022
|33
|17
|4
|6
|3
|1
|3
