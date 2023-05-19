The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are slated to square off on Friday at TD Garden, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, May 19

Friday, May 19 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Heat's Last Game

The Celtics were defeated by the Heat on Wednesday, 123-116. Tatum scored 30 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler paced the winning squad with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 35 5 7 6 0 2 Bam Adebayo 20 8 5 1 0 0 Kyle Lowry 15 3 3 1 1 3

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo tops the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler tops the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28.6 6.3 4.7 1.8 0.8 1.3 Bam Adebayo 17.9 9.5 3.5 1 0.7 0 Kyle Lowry 11.9 3.1 4.7 1.1 1.1 1.7 Caleb Martin 10.4 5.8 1.5 1 0.3 1.6 Gabe Vincent 11.1 1.7 4.6 1.1 0.1 2

