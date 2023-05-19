Find the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently has three players listed, as the Heat ready for their Eastern Conference finals game 2 with the Boston Celtics (57-25) at TD Garden on Friday, May 19 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Heat will look for another victory over the Celtics after a 123-116 win on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 35 points. Jayson Tatum put up 30 points in the Celtics' loss.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Omer Yurtseven C Questionable Nose 4.4 2.6 0.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable (Forearm)

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Miami has put together a 26-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Heat have played better offensively in their previous 10 games, posting 111.7 points per contest, 2.2 more than their season average of 109.5.

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 215

