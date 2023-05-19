Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 8.5 (-149) 2.5 (-149)

Friday's prop bet for Adebayo is 17.5 points, 2.9 fewer than his season average.

Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (+155)

Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 5.6 fewer than Friday's over/under.

Butler has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-105) 3.5 (-105) 1.5 (+115) 2.5 (-139)

The 12.5-point over/under for Max Strus on Friday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (11.5).

His rebounding average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Strus' assists average -- 2.1 -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's over/under (1.5).

He has hit 2.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Friday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 9.5 (+100) 4.5 (-154) 3.5 (+115)

The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Friday is 0.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (+155)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 more than Friday's prop total.

He has grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Friday.

He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

