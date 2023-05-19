How to Watch the Heat vs. Celtics: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will meet the Miami Heat.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have given up to their opponents.
- Miami has compiled a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 26-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Heat are averaging more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also conceding more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- Miami gives up 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.
- The Heat pick up 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Omer Yurtseven
|Questionable
|Nose
