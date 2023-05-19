The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-9.5) 215 -435 +350 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-9.5) 214.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-9.5) 215 -417 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-9.5) 216.5 -400 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • These two teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these teams average 221.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -115 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4
Max Strus 12.5 -105 11.5
Kyle Lowry 10.5 -130 11.2
Gabe Vincent 10.5 -125 9.4

