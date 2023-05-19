The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

These two teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams average 221.2 combined points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Max Strus 12.5 -105 11.5 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -130 11.2 Gabe Vincent 10.5 -125 9.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Bam Adebayo or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.