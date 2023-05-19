The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, will play at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent appearance, a 123-116 win over the Celtics, Vincent had 15 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vincent's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 11.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.7 Assists 3.5 2.5 4.6 PRA 16.5 14 17.4 PR 13.5 11.5 12.8 3PM 2.5 1.7 2



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics

Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.1 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the league, conceding 23.1 per contest.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 36 15 3 2 3 1 1 1/24/2023 25 7 1 3 1 0 0 12/2/2022 25 3 3 4 1 0 2 11/30/2022 19 10 0 1 2 0 1 10/21/2022 24 17 0 2 3 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.