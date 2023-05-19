In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics record are 8.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

Boston has a 49-12 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Celtics have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Miami has a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 26-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

Boston is surrendering 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).

When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, putting up 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, allowing 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.

At home the Heat are averaging 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Forearm

Heat Injuries