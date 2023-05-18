The New York Mets host the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Pete Alonso, Yandy Diaz and others in this contest.

Rays vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has recorded 45 hits with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a .321/.429/.593 slash line so far this year.

Diaz hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees May. 14 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 at Yankees May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 at Yankees May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 11 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Orioles May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 49 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .288/.351/.500 slash line on the year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Tylor Megill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Megill Stats

Tylor Megill (4-2) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In eight starts, Megill has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

Megill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals May. 12 5.0 4 2 1 4 4 vs. Rockies May. 6 4.2 6 3 3 4 3 vs. Braves May. 1 5.2 4 3 3 4 3 at Giants Apr. 23 4.0 6 4 4 2 1 at Dodgers Apr. 18 5.0 7 3 3 4 4

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 38 hits with three doubles, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 36 RBI.

He's slashed .232/.330/.524 so far this year.

Alonso will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays May. 17 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 at Nationals May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 14 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 49 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .299/.385/.421 on the year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 17 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

