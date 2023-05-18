When the New York Mets (21-23) and Tampa Bay Rays (32-12) face off in the series rubber match at Citi Field on Thursday, May 18, Tylor Megill will get the ball for the Mets, while the Rays will send Taj Bradley to the mound. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

The Mets are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rays (-105). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Megill - NYM (4-2, 4.02 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have a 17-16 record (winning 51.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Mets went 4-6 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rays have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Rays have come away with a win one times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rays have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

