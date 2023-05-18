Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to knock off Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when the teams square off on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays lead Major League Baseball in home runs with 86.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Tampa Bay (.508) this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rays have posted this season.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 275 runs scored this season.

The Rays have the best on-base percentage (.350) in baseball this year.

The Rays rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.39) in the majors this season.

The Rays have a combined 1.153 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Taj Bradley to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 22.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Yankees L 6-5 Away Trevor Kelley Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees L 9-8 Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets - Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers - Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Freddy Peralta 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Josh Fleming José Berríos

