How to Watch the Rays vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to knock off Pete Alonso and the New York Mets when the teams square off on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Mets vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Rays Player Props
|Mets vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays lead Major League Baseball in home runs with 86.
- No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Tampa Bay (.508) this season.
- No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rays have posted this season.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 275 runs scored this season.
- The Rays have the best on-base percentage (.350) in baseball this year.
- The Rays rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.39) in the majors this season.
- The Rays have a combined 1.153 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Taj Bradley to the mound for his first start this season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 22.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-5
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Gerrit Cole
|5/13/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-8
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|W 8-5
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Justin Verlander
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-7
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Kodai Senga
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tylor Megill
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Freddy Peralta
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|José Berríos
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.