Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (32-12) and the New York Mets (21-23) at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on May 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley to the mound, while Tylor Megill (4-2) will take the ball for the Mets.

Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 29 (76.3%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 38 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 29-9 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 275 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have a 3.39 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule