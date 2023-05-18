Rays vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (32-12) and the New York Mets (21-23) at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on May 18.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley to the mound, while Tylor Megill (4-2) will take the ball for the Mets.
Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Mets 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 29 (76.3%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has entered 38 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 29-9 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- No team has scored more than the 275 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have a 3.39 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Yankees
|L 6-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|L 9-8
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|W 8-7
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|W 8-5
|Jalen Beeks vs Justin Verlander
|May 17
|@ Mets
|L 8-7
|Josh Fleming vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta
|May 21
|Brewers
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Josh Fleming vs José Berríos
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.